ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 84,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AACG opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $94.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.30. ATA Creativity Global has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $19.75.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 33.62%.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, K-12 education assessment, and other educational services.

