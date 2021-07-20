Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atento S.A. is a provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America and Spain. Its CRM BPO services include customer service, sales, credit management, technical support, back office, and service desk, as well as other BPO process services, such as training activities, workstation infrastructure, interactive voice response port implementation, telecommunications infrastructure, application development, and others. The Company’s clients are mostly multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and finance, health, consumption and public administration, among others. Atento S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Atento from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of ATTO stock opened at $24.03 on Monday. Atento has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.60 million. Atento had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Atento will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Atento in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Atento during the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Atento by 3,584.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 193,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

