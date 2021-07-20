Atheios (ATH) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.00

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last week, Atheios has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. Atheios has a market capitalization of $24,984.99 and $7.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,727.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,780.87 or 0.05990651 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.89 or 0.01341817 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.92 or 0.00359654 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00133412 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.90 or 0.00615266 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00010510 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.15 or 0.00384001 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.75 or 0.00288468 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 45,791,333 coins and its circulating supply is 41,991,004 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

