Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Atlas Copco from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Atlas Copco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $304.50.

Shares of ATLKY stock opened at $64.04 on Monday. Atlas Copco has a 12-month low of $43.60 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.11. The company has a market capitalization of $77.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

