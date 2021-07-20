Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Given “Neutral” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ATLKY. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Atlas Copco from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Atlas Copco has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $304.50.

OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $64.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.11. Atlas Copco has a twelve month low of $43.60 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The stock has a market cap of $77.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

