Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ATLKY. Kepler Capital Markets raised Atlas Copco from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $304.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $64.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.11. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $43.60 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The firm has a market cap of $77.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

