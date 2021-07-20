Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Short Interest Up 38.5% in June

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the June 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 755,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:ATO opened at $98.95 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.16.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 32.6% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 88,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,706,000 after buying an additional 21,632 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 514,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,907,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,543,000 after buying an additional 124,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

