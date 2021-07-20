Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,530,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the June 15th total of 16,520,000 shares. Currently, 17.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Weaver sold 107,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $599,833.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Atossa Therapeutics stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.83. Atossa Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $9.80.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

