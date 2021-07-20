AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.65 Billion

Equities analysts expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report sales of $42.65 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.57 billion. AT&T reported sales of $40.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year sales of $173.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $167.72 billion to $176.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $174.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $169.76 billion to $177.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Redburn Partners began coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.39.

AT&T stock opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. AT&T has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $198.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of T. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

