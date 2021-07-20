Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $101.00 to $96.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

ALV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a hold rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.69.

ALV opened at $90.59 on Monday. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $108.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.51.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.73%.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv during the first quarter worth $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Autoliv during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Autoliv by 70.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

