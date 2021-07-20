Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$13.50 at National Bankshares

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on APR.UN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR to C$13.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.95.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock opened at C$12.51 on Monday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12 month low of C$9.21 and a 12 month high of C$12.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$488.72 million and a P/E ratio of 13.02.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s payout ratio is currently 83.66%.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

