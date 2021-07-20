AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.02 EPS

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE AN opened at $106.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.63. AutoNation has a one year low of $43.93 and a one year high of $109.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.90.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 94,273 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $9,780,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $209,060.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 557,732 shares of company stock worth $57,834,180. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

