AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Sets New 52-Week High at $111.81

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $111.81 and last traded at $111.81, with a volume of 8525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.34.
Several analysts recently weighed in on AN shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.38.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.90. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.02.
In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $209,060.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 133,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $13,874,624.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 557,732 shares of company stock worth $57,834,180 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AN. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in AutoNation by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AutoNation Company Profile (NYSE:AN)
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
