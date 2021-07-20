AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Sets New 52-Week High at $111.81

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $111.81 and last traded at $111.81, with a volume of 8525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.34.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AN shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.90. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.02.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $209,060.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 133,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $13,874,624.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 557,732 shares of company stock worth $57,834,180 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AN. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in AutoNation by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation Company Profile (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

