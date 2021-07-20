AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Marshfield Associates

Marshfield Associates lessened its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for about 9.1% of Marshfield Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Marshfield Associates owned about 0.63% of AutoZone worth $194,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $294,223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,512,000 after purchasing an additional 239,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AutoZone by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,745,000 after purchasing an additional 107,539 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in AutoZone by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 228,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,571,000 after purchasing an additional 107,164 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in AutoZone by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 740,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,250,000 after purchasing an additional 39,344 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at $50,629,684.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,944 shares of company stock valued at $59,280,778 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. reduced their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,542.21.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,584.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,085.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,612.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,470.11.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.