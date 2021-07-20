AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

AVPT opened at $10.15 on Friday. AvePoint has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

