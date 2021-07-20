Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Short Interest Up 19.6% in June

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 590,200 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the June 15th total of 493,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 520,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ken C. Hicks sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.22, for a total value of $1,391,349.96. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,772 shares of company stock worth $1,923,670. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 35.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,060,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,663,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $125,624,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at $120,218,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,037,000 after purchasing an additional 308,851 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at $37,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AVY. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.45.

Shares of AVY traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.75. 907,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,994. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $111.80 and a 52-week high of $226.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

