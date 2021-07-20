Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Purchased by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 757,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Avid Bioservices makes up about 0.8% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $13,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,970,000 after buying an additional 321,838 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 8.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,203,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,942,000 after buying an additional 89,430 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 93.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,584,000 after buying an additional 493,121 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 15.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,115,000 after buying an additional 126,008 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at $15,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

CDMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ CDMO traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.98. 4,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,928. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 627.75 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.20. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $27.02.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.70 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $138,524.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 7,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $184,571.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

