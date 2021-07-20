AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,372,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 133,131 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $27,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXGN. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in AxoGen by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in AxoGen by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in AxoGen by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. AxoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.73.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $50,016.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,297.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

