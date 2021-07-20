BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.35. BAE Systems shares last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 1,556 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.41.

About BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

