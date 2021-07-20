Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Trading 2.9% Higher

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK)’s share price traded up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 137 ($1.79) and last traded at GBX 135.80 ($1.77). 29,073 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 228,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132 ($1.72).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 133.92. The company has a market capitalization of £786.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41.

About Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK)

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

