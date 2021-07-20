Banano Trading Down 36.9% Over Last 7 Days (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 20th. Banano has a total market capitalization of $10.15 million and $210,377.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Banano has traded 36.9% lower against the US dollar. One Banano coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,493 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,320,247 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

