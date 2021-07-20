BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.90 Million

Brokerages expect that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will announce sales of $116.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.50 million to $118.30 million. BancFirst posted sales of $110.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year sales of $472.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $467.00 million to $477.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $447.95 million, with estimates ranging from $439.40 million to $456.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. BancFirst had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 13.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.94. 5,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,722. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $77.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $359,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,189,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,652,752.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director H E. Rainbolt bought 1,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.02 per share, for a total transaction of $72,020.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,446 shares of company stock worth $5,438,193. 37.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in BancFirst by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BancFirst by 494.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in BancFirst by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.82% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

