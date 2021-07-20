BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Given Neutral Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BancFirst’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $55.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.44. BancFirst has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $77.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. BancFirst had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

In related news, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total transaction of $342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $2,187,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,196 shares of company stock worth $5,424,243 over the last quarter. Insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in BancFirst by 494.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in BancFirst by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 37.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.