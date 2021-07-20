Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.08. Banco BBVA Argentina shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 319,245 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 8.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 193,623 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 531,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 70,958 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 39.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 44,659 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 16.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 30,293 shares during the period. 2.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

