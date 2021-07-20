Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company’s commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels. “

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

BSBR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,005. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.17.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 111,054 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander (Brasil) (BSBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.