Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Short Interest Down 29.4% in June

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 762,100 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the June 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 468,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Shares of BSAC traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.03. 732,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,419. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.37. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.
Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $753.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.17 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BSAC shares. Scotiabank cut Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.
Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.
Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.