Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Short Interest Down 29.4% in June

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 762,100 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the June 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 468,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of BSAC traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.03. 732,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,419. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.37. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $753.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.17 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. INCA Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 29.7% in the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 2,995,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,370,000 after purchasing an additional 685,267 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 234,918.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 599,042 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,201,000 after purchasing an additional 361,827 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the first quarter worth approximately $7,864,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,421,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,999,000 after purchasing an additional 251,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BSAC shares. Scotiabank cut Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

