Banco Santander Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 8,055 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 290% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,065 call options.

Shares of SAN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,706,026. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.00. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $4.38. The company has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 15.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0081 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 0.96%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAN. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Banco Santander by 100.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 1.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

