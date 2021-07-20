Banco Santander Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 8,055 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 290% compared to the typical volume of 2,065 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 29,705.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,846 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter worth $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 41.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 20,274 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 45.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 66,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 20,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.50. 378,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,706,026. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 15.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.0081 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

