Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Lowered by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $53,635,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 87,569 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 276.6% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19,196 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.7% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 761,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,445,000 after purchasing an additional 27,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.22. The firm has a market cap of $316.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

