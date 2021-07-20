Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BAC. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.20.

BAC stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.22.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

