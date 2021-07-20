Bank of America Upgrades Olin (NYSE:OLN) to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $58.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $49.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on OLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group upgraded Olin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Olin in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, upgraded Olin from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.64.

NYSE OLN opened at $40.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Olin will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Olin’s payout ratio is -59.26%.

In related news, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $389,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Impact Fund (Cayman) Oncology sold 15,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $321,003.26. Insiders have sold a total of 505,148 shares of company stock valued at $21,243,557 over the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Olin by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

