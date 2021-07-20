Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Announces Earnings Results

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) released its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 30.34%.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.00. 772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,305. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.94. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $42.19. The stock has a market cap of $430.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

BMRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director James C. Hale III acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.76 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

