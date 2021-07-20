Bank of Montreal Can Buys 820 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 2,928.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in nCino were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in nCino by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,721,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in nCino by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,916,000 after purchasing an additional 927,038 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in nCino by 501.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 635,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000,000 after purchasing an additional 529,656 shares in the last quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in nCino during the first quarter worth $29,357,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in nCino during the first quarter worth $19,282,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get nCino alerts:

NCNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. G.Research raised nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on nCino in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.16.

In other news, CFO David Rudow sold 6,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $385,139.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,268,765.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $128,060.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,169 shares of company stock worth $4,658,110. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $64.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.53. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.88.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

nCino Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.