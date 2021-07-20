Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 69.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Camping World were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CWH. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Camping World by 132.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 569,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,715,000 after buying an additional 324,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,156,000 after acquiring an additional 42,560 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter valued at $8,510,000. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 25,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Camping World by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 114,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

CWH opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.26. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 3.35.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 1,838.22% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CWH. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Camping World in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

In other Camping World news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $172,383.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.18 per share, with a total value of $100,609.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 556,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,008,209.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 731,630 shares of company stock worth $33,795,654. 45.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

