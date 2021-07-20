Bank of Montreal Can Sells 11,691 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 59.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,691 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ACCO Brands by 17.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 528,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $748.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.87.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $410.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.66 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 2.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.14%.

ACCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Noble Financial set a $8.40 target price on ACCO Brands in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.41.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO).

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.