Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 1,807 Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in West Bancorporation were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in West Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in West Bancorporation by 19.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in West Bancorporation by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in West Bancorporation by 15.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 342,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 45,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of West Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $146,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,242.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Donovan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.36 per share, with a total value of $58,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,032.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,428 shares of company stock valued at $129,043. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ WTBA opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.01.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 32.81%. Equities analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

West Bancorporation Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA).

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.