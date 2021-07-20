Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 26,741 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,741 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RVLV. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 3,017.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 60,340 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Revolve Group by 50.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 13,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $804,023.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,023.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 38,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $1,815,283.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,273.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,612,085 shares of company stock valued at $91,473,503. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $64.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 62.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $73.38.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

