BankUnited (BKU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $226.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts expect BankUnited to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BankUnited alerts:

NYSE:BKU opened at $37.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.79. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $76,176.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,499.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $105,869.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,927 shares of company stock worth $326,015. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.