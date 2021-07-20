Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Sold by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. trimmed its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,216 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 1.28% of Banner worth $23,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Banner by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,480,000 after purchasing an additional 60,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Banner by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,642,000 after acquiring an additional 66,774 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banner by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,792,000 after acquiring an additional 18,538 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banner by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,084,000 after acquiring an additional 38,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Banner by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 571,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $52,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

NASDAQ BANR traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.05. The company had a trading volume of 705 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,325. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.99. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Banner had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $141.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.53 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.66%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

