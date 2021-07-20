Barclays Downgrades Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) to Equal Weight

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

CQP stock opened at $41.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.75. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $45.75.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 186.39% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CQP. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1,120.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,032,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,438,000 after buying an additional 1,865,722 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,278,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,565,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,173,000 after purchasing an additional 387,291 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 766.9% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 390,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,224,000 after buying an additional 345,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 6.5% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,463,956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $227,027,000 after buying an additional 331,609 shares during the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.