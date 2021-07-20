Barclays PLC Acquires 7,431 Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 412.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 25.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 7.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 134.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 45.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 5.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

In related news, Director Vibhu Vivek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $52,200.00. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $92,160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,057,012 shares of company stock valued at $95,128,701 in the last three months. Insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

CMBM opened at $41.11 on Tuesday. Cambium Networks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.75.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $88.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

