Barclays PLC Acquires 7,624 Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ennis were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ennis in the 1st quarter valued at $1,300,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Ennis by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ennis by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ennis by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ennis by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after buying an additional 117,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

EBF opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. Ennis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $22.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.10. The company has a market cap of $513.45 million, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.57.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Ennis had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 9.64%.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

