Barclays PLC Grows Position in Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) by 54.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Level One Bancorp were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 55.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 37.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 237.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the first quarter worth $235,000. 42.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LEVL opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. Level One Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $26.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 21.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Level One Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.76%.

LEVL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Level One Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

