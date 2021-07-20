Barclays PLC Increases Position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 133.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,886 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of Ardelyx worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 66.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

In other Ardelyx news, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $54,675.00. Insiders sold a total of 13,708 shares of company stock valued at $99,088 in the last quarter. 5.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of ARDX opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $760.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.95. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $9.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 812.17% and a negative return on equity of 78.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.