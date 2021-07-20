Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 114.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Lands’ End were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LE opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 2.59. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.16.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.20 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lands’ End news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $306,932.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Lands' End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

