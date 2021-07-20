Barclays PLC Lowers Stake in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,444 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of CBTX worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CBTX by 9.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 91.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of CBTX opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.36. CBTX, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $654.94 million, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. CBTX had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $36.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. Analysts anticipate that CBTX, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services.

