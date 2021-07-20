Barclays PLC Raises Stake in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Regis worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Regis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Regis by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Regis by 22.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Regis by 26.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Regis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

Shares of NYSE:RGS opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. Regis Co. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $100.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.60 million. Regis had a negative return on equity of 142.80% and a negative net margin of 40.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regis Co. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

