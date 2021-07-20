Barclays Raises Beazley (LON:BEZ) Price Target to GBX 387

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 387 ($5.06) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BEZ. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Beazley in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a hold rating and a GBX 410 ($5.36) target price for the company. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Beazley from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 430.29 ($5.62).

Shares of Beazley stock opened at GBX 343.40 ($4.49) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of £2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 320.79. Beazley has a 12 month low of GBX 242.20 ($3.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 459.40 ($6.00).

In other Beazley news, insider David Roberts acquired 16,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £49,492.15 ($64,661.81).

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

