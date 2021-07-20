Barclays Raises Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$51.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its price objective upped by Barclays from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.97.

CNQ opened at $30.72 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $38.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.88.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.3855 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -151.16%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 29,361,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $907,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331,600 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,786,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,075.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,349,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,496 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,476,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $371,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,979 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 414.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,861,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,182 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

