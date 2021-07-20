Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Just Group (LON:JUST)

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Just Group (LON:JUST) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 95 ($1.24) target price on the stock.

Shares of JUST opened at GBX 90.60 ($1.18) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 99.83. The firm has a market cap of £940.65 million and a P/E ratio of 5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.42, a current ratio of 18.57 and a quick ratio of 16.38. Just Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40.66 ($0.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 113 ($1.48).

In other Just Group news, insider David Richardson sold 156,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40), for a total transaction of £167,866.95 ($219,319.24).

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

